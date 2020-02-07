Victoria Beckham Beauty reveal new Power Serum

Fashion and beauty designer, Victoria Beckham has released a new rejuvenating Power Serum in conjunction with skincare guru Dr. Augustinus Bader. This is a follow up to the successful delivery of her of her Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser.

The 45-year old ex Spice Girl’s cosmetic company Victoria Beckham Beauty was set up back in September 2019 as an extension of her own fashion label.

In a news statement released by Victoria Beckham Beauty, she reveals that her approach to skincare is concentrated in trying to find innovative solutions for skin health. Victoria believes this can be measured by the scale of protection and care for the skin that are verifiable during clinical trials.

Her new serum is designed to appreciate the Victoria Beckham Beauty healthy skin physiology. It is designed to protect the skin barrier function.

All the expertise that has gone into the designing of this serum is based upon the scientific knowledge of what our skin cells require to work properly.

Taking to her Instagram account, the fashion designer who is renowned for luxury ladies fashion designs told her followers that she has noticed a huge difference in her pore size and the fine lines around her eyes since using the serum.

She said “It’s finally here!! So excited for you all to try my NEW POWER SERUM!! The science behind this serum is incredible and I can really notice a difference in my pore size and the fine lines around my eyes … I absolutely love it and can’t wait to see what you think! x Kisses VB … #PowerYourSkin #Makeupfree #VBGlow ”

The wife of ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham has stated previously that it has dream to work alongside Dr Augustinus Bader. Victoria’s new serum is now available to buy at www.victoriabeckhambeauty.com.

