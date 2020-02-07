Refreshing ways to wear the gingham fashion trend in 2020

It may still be early into the new year, but gingham has been all over fashion blogs and catwalks. Worn in the right colours and silhouettes, this pattern can look refreshingly chic. Read on to learn how to style gingham pieces with your spring and summer 2020 wardrobe.

Something For The Weekend

Weekends are a great way to show off your laid-back style. Pair a graphic t-shirt with full length gingham skirt and add a cute bomber jacket. Throw on some stylish sneakers and you are good to go.

Spruce Up Your Pantsuit

The pantsuit is one of the biggest fashion trends of the past couple of years. Especially when worn in feminine shades, like bright pink. add a summery vibe to your office wardrobe by layering a gingham printed button down shirt with a colourful pantsuit.

Don’t Forget The Shoes

If you don’t feel like completely diving into the gingham trend, try dipping your toe in with a pair of shoes. Easy summer slides are a classic. The black and white gingham check is a stylish way to dd some visual interest to your basic summer wardrobe.

Checkered Pants

Gingham print trousers are this summer’s trendiest fashion piece. And don’t be afraid to mix your prints. Style your gingham trousers with floral blouse and floral boots. Just be sure to keep the same colour running throughout the blouse and trousers so that they don’t clash.

Ruffled Mini

The ruffled mini skirt is the perfect way to modernised your wardrobe and is perfect for summer style. You can create so many outfits with gingham mini skirt. For a cute date night look, pair one with a white t-shirt, your go-to denim jacket and black leather boots.

Checkered Jacket

You can instantly dress up any outfit you wear this spring or summer when you add a long, lightweight gingham jacket into the mix. For summer evenings, wear one over shorts or skirts. It’s a stylish look that is sure to help you turn heads.

