Unique fashion colour combinations to try in 2020

When it comes to wearing the right outfit, the colours you choose can make or break your look. As a result, it can be hard to know which colours work well together and which don’t.

It really comes down to trial and error. However, should you find yourself with no time to do the legwork, we’ve done it for you. This year is all about bold and bright hues. Keep scrolling to discover the new colour combinations this year is pairing together.

Green and Yellow

Fresh and clean, green and yellow is a colour combo that works well with most skin tones. If you are warm, stick to mustard and dark greens. However, if you re on the cooler side, sharpen up your outfit with bright yellows and greens.

To nil this colour combo, partner smart yellow jacket with a simple grey skirt or jeans. Then, add a fresh white shirt and green accessories. Colour blocking is a great way to add some vibrancy to your look. But remember to keep things simple and don’t be afraid to mix things up.

Pale Pink and Blue

Nothing says Spring like pastels. Soft blues and pinks may seem subtle but can look stylish. Especially when paired the right way. Wear a soft blue with a pink jacket. Layer your accessories and don’t be shy when it comes to combining pastels. To even out the colour palette, add a statement shoe like a white stiletto.

Red and Blue

This is one of our favourite colour combinations. You can complete transform your jeans with a tailored red jacket and heels. For a truly Chanel inspired look, wear your blue jeans with a red jacket with a white shirt underneath. This will help highlight the brightness of the red and contrast of your jeans.

Cobalt Blue and Turquoise

A match made in Heaven. This is a colour combo that is both bright and powerful. You don’t need to break it up with a neutral colour like cream or white.

It is one of the only colour combinations that works well with both silver and gold accessories. A regal blue dress paired with smart turquoise shoes will make you look picture perfect no matter the occasion.

