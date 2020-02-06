Kate Hudson to debut her own Fabletics menswear line

Kate Hudson to debut her own Fabletics menswear line

American actress Kate Hudson is set to release her first menswear collection for her fashion brand Fabletics.

The Californian born beauty who co-founded Fabletics back in 2013 is set to expand her collections to include her own male activewear.

Taking to social media, the 40-year old actress announced to her 11 million Instagram followers that her menswear collection is good to go.

Urging her fans to spoil the men in their lives, Hudson said “Today it’s all about my boys Exciting news: @Fabletics MEN is here! Which means the guys in your life can now become VIPs too–but spots are LIMITED! The first 5,000 guys to sign up get early access…so tell all the men in your life!! Did you see @swimswammyslippyslappy’s unboxing? (sic)”

Kate who is dating actor Danny Fujikawa have a 16-month-old daughter Rani, together. Danny first unveiled Kate’s new menswear line on his Instagram account supported with an video revealing a package he received showing off a new pair of sweat shorts, a sweatshirt, t-shirt from the Fabletics line.

Hudson’s news comes after weeks of speculation of how the actress intends to create her own fashion empire. Kate who is daughter to actors Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson has two other children. Her first son Ryder Russell Robinson was with The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson.

After separating from Chris back in 2006, she started dating Muse frontman, Matt Bellamy. In 2011 her second son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy was born.

Fabletics which was officially launched back in October 2013. It is an on-line subscription retailer that sells ladies sportswear, footwear and accessories, In 2015, Fabletics launched their FL2 men’s activewear collection with Kate’s brother and actor, Oliver Hudson.

Fabletics has since gone on to bolster the company’s inventory which now includes dresses and swimsuits to their line-up.

Kate Hudson to debut her own Fabletics menswear line