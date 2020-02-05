The right way to cover up hyperpigmentation with makeup

The right way to cover up hyperpigmentation with makeup. Hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone can be a nightmare when applying your makeup.

However, it’s something that a lot of us deal with when putting on our foundation in the morning. While you should love the skin you’re in, it’s perfectly ok to want to conceal a little.

If you’re struggling to even out your skin tone, read on for our rules to follow.

Colour Correction Is Important

There are a lot of colour correctors on the market. As a result, it can be hard to know which one to use. Ideally, you want to choose a neutraliser based on your skin tone. If you have fair skin, an orange shade will neutralise dark spots.

If you fall into the tan or deep skin tone range, you want to choose a red shade for dark hyperpigmentation.

Know Your Undertones

In order for you to choose the right shades for your skin tone, you need to know your undertone. Look at the veins on your wrist. If they appear purple and blue, you’re cool toned. If they appear more olive or green, you’re on the warm side.

Someone with a neutral undertone has veins which look blue-green. If you’re unsure, choose a neutral tone. If your foundation looks orange on your skin, it’s probably too warm for you. Alternatively, if your foundation makes you look washed out, it’s too cool.

Bulk Up

The trick to concealing hyperpigmentation comes down to the products you use. Some people like to use a combination. You can use a few drops of the Dermablend Flawless Creator Foundation all over your face to even out your complexion. Or you can mix the product into a hydrating serum.

To keep your makeup smudge-proof, set everything using powder.

Don’t over apply

Be cautious of over applying products when it comes to covering hyperpigmentation. Many of us tend to layer on foundation over concealer and then top if off with power. This caked-on foundation looks very noticeable. That’s why sometimes less is more – especially when it comes to concealing.

The right way to cover up hyperpigmentation with makeup