Selena Gomez creates her own Rare Beauty cosmetics range

Selena Gomez to creates her own Rare Beauty cosmetics range

American singer and actress, Selena Gomez is set to launch her own beauty brand called Rare Beauty. The 27-year old star has teamed up with NYX Beauty consultant Scott Friedman to develop a makeup range she can call her own.

Talking to her social media platform on Tuesday 4th February 2020, she announced she expects her new line to launch with Sephora this coming summer 2020.

Selena’s makeup collection will go on sale exclusively at Sephora in America, Canada and Mexico. This will also include the Sephora section at most J.C. Penney locations, as well as being available on its own web site.

Gomez confirmed to her 167 million Instagram followers that her makeup will be available worldwide from 202. She explained that she wants her makeup brand to appeal to real people.

Rare Beauty’s CEO, Scott Friedman said “We are honoured to partner exclusively with Sephora and bring Rare Beauty to Sephora and Sephora inside J.C. Penney stores throughout North America this summer. They’re passionate about bringing Selena’s message to life, a message that is aligned and in sync with Sephora’s We Belong values,”

Friedman was appointed as CEO of leading makeup and cosmetic company, NYX Professional Makeup back in 2011. Now his leading role is to guide Selena’s own makeup brand to glory. Scott went on to explain that Rare Beauty have hired talent that brings decades of beauty experience from leading prestige and professional makeup brands to execute Selena’s vision,”

“Rare Beauty will challenge society’s definition of beauty that impacts our self-worth. It’s time to stop comparing and to start embracing our own uniqueness. Everyone is different — and that’s a good thing.”

Selena is following the trend of fellow celebrities launching their own makeup and beauty brands. Already Kylie Jenner Cosmetics and her sister, Kim Kardashian West of beauty brand, KKW Beauty are enjoying global success with their brands.

English actress, Millie Bobby Brown and American singer and actress, Lady Gaga are other international celebs who have their own cosmetic and beauty collections.

Selena Gomez to creates her own Rare Beauty cosmetics range