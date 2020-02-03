Lanidor Boutique Galway fashion review

About

Right in the heart of Galway City you will find a beautiful fashion boutique stocked with the latest in ready-to-wear fashion. Lanidor which is situated on Eyre Square are renowned for their innovative range of Ladies fashion wear for all occasions.

Lanidor proprietor, Caroline McCarthy first opened her Eyre Street store back in October 2017. Today customers can enjoy a personal shopping trip where style and quality are combined with affordable prices.

Brands and Labels

Lanidor Boutique operate their own fashion label which is full of beautiful and creative ladies designs.

Fashion Ranges

Lanidor offers a wide selection in women’s clothing. This includes, dresses, coats, tops and shirts. To add to this they also sell skirts and knitwear along with variety of chic ladies accessories.

Do they have an on-line presence?

Lanidor Boutique operates their own website. While you cannot place orders directly on line, you can browse their collection and either call in-store or place your order over the phone. A great excuse to shop in the heart of Galway City.

Social Media

The good thing about Lanidor is you don’t have to be in Galway to keep up with their latest news. You can follow them on their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages for all their latest offers and news updates.

Opening Hours

The good news for fashion shoppers is that Lanidor Boutique are open 6 days a week. Monday to Wednesday 10am to 6pm. Thursday 10am to 7pm. Friday 10am to 8pm and on Saturday 10am to 6pm.

Contact

All of us realise the importance of supporting Irish fashion retailers here in Ireland. They play a vital role in keeping all of communities fashionable as well as supporting local employment.

It’s vital where possible that we consider buying from Irish retailers when we can. Lanidor Boutique is a spacious and beautiful place to shop for wonderful ladies fashion designs in Galway and surrounding areas.

The fact that you can view their fashion on-line and call in your order is special. You can contact Lanidor Boutique on 091 568968. For those of you ladies who appreciate fine styling, a trip to Lanidor Boutique is a must this season.

