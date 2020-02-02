Skincare mistakes to ditch in 2020 for better skin

Skincare mistakes to ditch in 2020 for better skin

There’s no strict skincare routine that suits everyone. You should do what’s right for your skin and its specific needs.

However, we all are looking for a routine that’s easier to understand. Quite often, when we make a few tweaks to our current routines, it can make all the difference. Read on for some common skincare mistakes to ditch this year for better and clearer skin.

Not Cleansing Thoroughly Enough

Many of us stand in front of the mirror after a busy day and grab the first face wash on hand. After a 20 second splash, we think we are good to go. Wrong.

In the short term, a build-up of dirt and grime can stop skin working effectively, especially at night when it repairs and regenerates. If not cleansed for long periods of time, you will see a growth in bacteria, which leads to more inflammation, less collagen and new cells.

Not Cleaning Makeup Brushes/Sponges

Not an enjoyable beauty task but a necessary one. It may be time-consuming but not cleaning your brushes and sponges will be undoing your skincare routine’s hard work.

Regularly cleaning your beauty tools will not only give your skin some benefits but will keep your makeup looking its best. Plus, it ensures that your brushes last a long time.

If your brushes are clogged with makeup, this will only irritate your skin and lead to more breakouts from the bacteria build up.

Not Wearing Daily SPF

If all of your money is being spent on expensive skincare products but not on sunscreen, you may need to rethink things.

Daily SPF is an important habit that should be maintained throughout the year, even in winter. It protects your skin from harmful UV rays, which can cause signs of ageing, such as wrinkles and pigmentation.

Picking Spots/Blemishes

For most of us, we pick at our spots because we believe they will go away quicker. Which is not the case. While the overall healing time may increase, many people can’t leave their spots alone. When spots are over picked, there is more of a risk of long-term scarring or red marks.

The best thing to do is to leave your spots alone. Keep your skin clean and use products with salicylic acid.

Overusing Products

We are about to save you lot of money and time. People tend to use too much product on their skin. Only so much will ever be absorbed so you are mostly putting product on top of another product, which is wasteful.

Be sure to read the directions on the packaging. If it says to use a 5c amount, you probably should. It’s not only the amount of product you use but also how long you use it.

Swapping products around too much can confuse your skin. Imagine each active ingredient is sending a message to your skin, telling it what to do.

Before your skin processes what it’s being asked, you’ve changed the message again with aa new product. It can often take three to six months of regular use to see results, so hang in there.

Skincare mistakes to ditch in 2020 for better skin