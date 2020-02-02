The biggest ladies denim trends from SS20 runways

We all wear denim in some sort of way every day of the week and so it’s only natural that we’d want to find refreshing ways to style this iconic material.

We’ve decided to consult the images from S/S 20 runways to see how our favourite fashion houses are wearing their denim this year.

Slouchy Dungarees

2019 was the year of the boiler suit but 2020 is all about classic dungarees in vintage-style washes. The key to wearing them, however, is to opt for oversized silhouettes or size up to harness their relaxed appeal.

Bootcut Jeans

90s fashion have dominated runways in recent years and nothing is more 90s than the bootcut jeans. Much like shoulder bags and camisoles, expect this piece of 90s fashion iconography to return to your wardrobes. Celine went gung-ho with their offering of the bootcut jean on their runway.

Naturally, we’d expect it to be the stand-out style of this decade.

They may have taken a backseat in recent seasons but denim skirts are well and truly back. Especially in the return of midi hemlines and a variety of washes. For a cool high-low balance, wear your midi skirt with a tailored blazer.

Bermuda Shorts

Denim Bermuda shorts will likely be taking over the style scene after getting the seal of approval from Chanel’s runway. To harness the nautical feel that the iconic fashion house provided, wear them with chic ballet pumps and Breton stripes.

Front Seam Jeans

A persistent denim theme on the spring/summer 2020 runways is front seams. The perfect way to add some interest and an elongated effect to your look. You can wear them in a variety of different ways from paper bag to skinny styles.

Mini Dress

While the midi hemline has reigned supreme for the past couple of seasons, the minidress is about to make a huge comeback in just about every way imaginable – especially denim.

Canadian Tuxedo

This divisive trend has been dominating the runways of so many designer brands, such as Celine and Brandon Maxwell. Consisting of a denim top and jeans, many will think of that image of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake when they think of the Canadian Tuxedo.

