The right way to lace up Men’s Vans sneakers. Be honest. Lacing up your Vans isn’t something you have to do very often. That’s because most people just leave them the same way they found them when taking them out of the box.

But if you want to keep your sneakers looking fresh, you should make it a habit of putting your laces in the washing machine every now and then. Especially if they are white.

There may be many variations of Vans available but there are four key lace-up methods that work for any style.

Vans Authentic

Insert both laces downward through the bottom two holes, leaving equal length on both the left and right laces. Put the left lace through the top of the next hole on the right. It should be crossing over the tongue.

Mirror what you’ve just done, but with the other side. Insert the right lace through the top of the next hole on the left.

Keep doing this, one side at a time. Remember to insert each lace down through the top of each hole. Repeat this process with your other shoe so that they resemble each other.

Vans Era

Giving its similarities to the Authentic, you can lace your Vans Era in the same way. But you have a little more scoop to get creative with your laces.

Vans Old Skool

Insert both lace ends downwards through the bottom two holes of your Vans Old Skool, leaving equal length on both the left and right lace. Look down the shoe. Insert the left lace up and through the next right-hand hole, with its end pointing to the ceiling.

Next, put the right lace up and through the third eyelet on the left. Skip over the second. There should now be an empty hole on the left-hand side.

Take what is now the right lace and cross it over, inserting it into the empty on the left. This should now create another straight bar, mirroring the first.

Do the same on the left lace. Cross it over and insert it downward through the empty eyelet opposite. You should now have three bars. Keep lacing it this way until you reach the top.

Vans Sk8-Hi

Do the same as with the Vans Old Skool. However, in order the reach the top, you may need to use a long lace. In terms of colour and style, flat laces look best, with white working with any colour.

