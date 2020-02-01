Can wearing bright colours make you feel happier?

When it comes to our wardrobes, we may find ourselves relying on wardrobe staple shades like black, grey and navy. While these are classic shades for a reason, wearing them everyday can start to feel tedious.

Enter Dopamine Dressing. The clothes we wear have a huge impact on how we feel. Dopamine Dressing is a theory that has been floating around the fashion industry which claims that wearing bright colours can boost your mood.

As a result, our confidence can be boosted when we wear colours that we love and feel good in. But how does it work? Read on to find out more.

Red

Red is the colour equivalent of an espresso shot. This is due to the hue being one of passion and power. As a result, it’s a shade that is sure to deliver an instant energy boost.

If you are seeking to impress someone, wear red.

White

White is a symbol of purity, innocence and simplicity. Many people choose to wear this colour when starting something new to reflect entering a new chapter in their lives.

Pink

Bright pink is usually associated with children’s wardrobes or Barbie. For those of a more mature age, pink can represent ultimate femininity.

Soft pink is considered calm and warm. According to psychologists, people who love pink are romantic, optimistic and self-righteous. These people tend to appreciate kindness and comfort above all else.

Orange

This is a warm and opportunistic colour as well as cheerful, creative and attractive. Those who like to wear orange are optimistic, energetic and cheerful.

Yellow

Wearing yellow can brighten your mood. It emulates how you feel when the sun is shining. Given the fact it is such a rarity in Ireland, sometimes you need to create your own sunshine, which is exactly how you feel when wearing the colour yellow.

Experts say that yellow in clothing is often used by active and creative people. The bright dreamers who are ready to explore and conquer.

Blue

Blue is supposed to calm your mind, help you relax and promote a sense of calm. When the weather is getting you down, blue is the perfect shade to combat those winter blues.

This is the colour to wear to an interview as it sends out confidence and reliability. It’s no wonder why many work uniforms and suits are of a blue shade. People tend to associate the colour blue with intelligence, trust, efficiency and tranquility.

