LVMH recruit Gigi Hadid for Young Fashion Designers competition

American fashion model, Gigi Hadid has been added to the prize panel for Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton (LVMH)

The French luxury goods conglomerate has included Gigi who will see her team up with another 68 industry experts to find the world’s up and coming fashion designers.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE was formed in 1987

The panel includes professionals from the worlds of e-commerce and media. Media. Some of the new names included to the LVMH panel for 2020 include

Sinead Burke : Irish writer and activist

: Irish writer and activist Ronnie Cooke Newhouse : Owner of fashion ad agency House + Holme

: Owner of fashion ad agency House + Holme Natalie Kingham : Fashion Purchasing director at Matchesfashion.com

: Fashion Purchasing director at Matchesfashion.com Lauren Santo Domingo : Co-founder and CBO of Moda Operandi.

: Co-founder and CBO of Moda Operandi. Jo Ellison : Writer

: Writer Ibrahim Kamara : i-D’s Senior fashion editor

In a press statement released by Delphine Arnault who is Louis Vuitton’s Executive Vice-President, she welcomed the new members of the team and said they are witnesses and essential actors of fashion.

Delphine confirmed that their vision and talent will help unearth the best in promising talent. She also thanked everyone for their own their loyalty and commitment to our cause.

The LVMH panel will be responsible in choosing the winner of this year’s competition who will collect a cool prize of €300,000. They will also receive a full year’s coaching from their experts.

LVMH welcome submissions from fashion designers who have sold a minimum of 2 collections of women’s, men’s or unisex ready-to-wear. All applicants must be under 40 years of age. Former winners include British designers, Thomas Tait and Grace Wales Bonner as well as French designer Marine Serre.

24-year Hadid also been called up as LVMH’s newest ambassador for their showroom events that will take place in March. This is where all semi-finalists will show case their collections.

Gigi replaces Chiara Ferragni, who last year became LVMH’s first official ambassador. The LVMH group first launched this fashion initiative back in 2013 as an idea to find the great designers of tomorrow.

