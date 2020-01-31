Fashion tips to buying the perfect summer dress

With winter behind us it’s now time to start thinking about fashion for the coming seasons. As the days get longer and warmer, our winter wear of thick woollies and heavy clothing are parked for another year.

A good summer dress is perfect fashion to make any woman look and feel confident. Getting that dress that suits our own style is essential for the coming months.

Shopping for the perfect summer dress should be a fun experience. However, with so many different colours, styles, fabrics to choose from can shopping into a minefield.

We have put together some really short and simple fashion tips to consider when buying that perfect summer dress.

Always consider colours that suits your skin tone

This is one of the biggest “head wrecking” things that all women experience when choosing a summer dress. The key thing to remember is to choose a dress that matches your skin tone.

It’s summer so you are going to be exposing more of your skin than normal. It is crucial the colour of your dress enhances your complexion.

Contemplate whether your skin tone is warm or cool in the same manner that you would when select a foundation shade.

Still unsure of your skin tone? Try matching cool silver and warm gold jewellery against your skin to see which works best for you.

If you find cool tones are your thing opt for blue-based colours such as pinks and reds. If warm tones are your thing then consider yellow and green-based shades such as corals, oranges and turquoise.

Choose a style that you are comfortable with

This is where lots of women fall down when choosing a summer dress. Never buy a dress you don’t feel comfortable wearing. It goes without saying that if you don’t like the dress, you won’t wear it!

Think of the occasions you have planned to show off your pretty summer dress. Do you want it for holidays, day at the races or just daytime/ evening wear? Can it be worn super casual with trainers for warm relaxed summer days?

Summer dresses vary in lengths. From minis to midis to maxis, think do you want a loose or fitted finish. Given the season, you need to ensure the fabric of your dress is summer friendly. Will it maintain it’s great shape after a few washes?

Then consider how you can accessorise it. Will it go with your current bag and shoes or do you need to reinvest in other items?

For that great daytime summer look think about pairing your summer dress with flat strappy sandals and a rattan basket bag.

Moving to evening attire, pair your summer dress with ankle tie espadrilles and add some jewellery matching your skin tone. Whatever your choice, make sure your overall look is balanced.

Think prints this summer

It’s summer so you want highlight your fashion looks in a dress that is pretty and packed with fun. Floral midi dresses has summer written all over them.

We all love playing with prints as much as colour during the warmest season. However, it’s not all about alluring tropical shirts or bright and bold florals this season.

Try swapping your traditional stripes for stylish polka dots and your classic leopard print for a statement tiger stripe. The likes of pastel hues and monochrome zebra stripes can be the perfect trend addition to your wardrobe.

Whatever your choice, make sure you love it. If you do then you will wear it many times over. This also means you are being fashion sustainable.

