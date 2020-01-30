Tana Mongeau debut perfume sells out in record time

Internet personality Tana Mongeau has dropped her first ever perfume The 21-year old beauty who launched her own scent titled “Tana by Tana” earlier this week has already sold out.

The well-known You Tuber’s perfume is presented in a skull like shaped glass bottle which she personally describes being drenched in luxury.

Tana Marie Mongeau (AKA) Tana Mongeau took to social media to show off her new beauty product.

Writing on her Instagram account the American beauty wrote: “TANA by Tana. My First Perfume. As much as I know you’d expect it to smell like backwoods and sex- I’ve curated my perfect scent.. it will captivate you with the flirty top notes of Tahitian vanilla and a head turning base of vivid, sexy citrus. The heart having subtle notes of Argan oils will kiss your skin with it’s silky texture. Get ready to be drenched in luxury- with TANA by Tana.”

Tana recruited the help of her pal and fellow socialite, Paris Hilton to produce her scent which retails for $48.00.

Mongeau added: “The feeling of obsessing over perfecting something for almost a year and finally letting it out into the world is like none other. I hope you love my baby as much as I do. I never in my WILDEST DREAMS thought watching Paris Hilton perfume commercials on my TV at 11 that I’d be able to be doing the same thing, with her help, at 21. All thanks to you.

She went on to thank Paris Hilton, Jordan Worona, Hunter Moreno, Nick Galarza and Jennaa Wolf and others who played their part in making her dream a reality.

Fans of the lifestyle influencer can purchase her new scent at tanabytana.com when new stock becomes available.

The singer and influencer is one of the most followed people on YouTube today with over 5 million subscribers to her channel. Her on-line video posts have already received over 750 million views.

