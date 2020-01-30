Simple ways to style your boyfriend jeans in 2020

As far as women’s jeans go, nothing are more comfortable like the boyfriend jean. OK, skinny, boot cut, relaxed and straight jeans are super fashionable but for true comfort, the boyfriend jeans are the ones.

Their loose cuffed design fuses perfect masculinity that allows for both a dress me up or down look that works every time.

To some, styling their boyfriend jeans is effortless and to others it can be head wrecking. The key thing to remember is there are no rules to how you wear your boyfriend jeans.

They can take on many looks for various occasions. We have put together some really simple ways to style your boyfriend jeans.

Truly Feminine

This look puts a feminine twist on your oversized baggy jeans look. Pair with a ruffle-sleeved button-down top and pointed pumps. It’s girly styling all the way.

The Boho chick

We love this look as it adds a touch of bohemian flair to your silhouette. Pair your ripped and cuffed boyfriend jeans with a printed white lace crop top. Add nude slip on shoes and wow baby.

Chic polished look

One for the evening ladies. Transcend a pair of plain (non-ripped) boyfriend jeans for with a cute dress me up shirt or blouse. Complete your look with classic styled black pumps.

Trench coat effect

This is one for the Autumn/winter months when the air cools. Take your blue denim boyfriend jeans, add a burgundy turtleneck top and complete the look with a cream or off-white trench coat and loafers.

The off duty model look

This is a look you would see Cara Delevingne or Kylie Jenner dressed cruising around town. Take your high-waisted, loose fit blue denim boyfriend jeans. Add mid sit belly-baring crop top and low cut white boots. Camera, action!

Parisian way to style

Even though this look is so relaxed, you won’t fall asleep looking at it. You’re your distressed pair of boyfriends and style it with a t-shirt (plain or stripped) and add a skinny belt and strapped heels. Oh La la!

Bomber jacket look

Stay cool yet chic by adding a low cut pair of boyfriends with plain tee to your black bomber jacket look. Complete this look with a pair of strappy heels.

Just borrowed from the boyfriend

This is a super off-duty look for any gal. Pair you boyfriends with a simple t-shirt and faux leather jacket. Add pair of loafers and yep you nailed it girl.

Body Suited

This has a pure sex appeal look about it. Pair your ripped boyfriend jeans with a tight lace-up black or white bodysuit. Add slip on or low heels for perfecto finish.

Celebrity just off the plane look

This is a common photo for the Paparazzi and models off the plane. It’s relaxed yet stylish enough to give it that air of importance. Pair up your blue denims with a turtleneck. Add a long jacket or coatigan and flats. Girls on film!

