Quick self-tanning tips for a natural looking finish

Quick self-tanning tips for a natural looking finish

If you are looking for different ways that does not involve exposing your skin to those harsh UV rays, then read on. Self-tanning is something teenage girls and women of all ages engage with at least once a month. This tends to be more frequent amongst younger ladies.

Getting the proper self-tan or home tan finish that looks natural is something all of want to achieve. We have put together some really simple ways to prepare and apply your fake tan for glowing results.

Ensure to exfoliate all areas

For a smooth and even tan it’s important that you exfoliate from head to toe. This helps remove dead skins cells leaving the surface of your skin, silk like.

Fake tan sits on the skin so having a nice base makes it easier to apply. Spend time cleaning your facial area using oil-free organic products.

These don’t contain any harmful chemicals that may harm or irritate your skin. This applies for the rest of your body as well. Make sure you dig in to areas like the back of the knee and arm joints. Use lukewarm water to rinse off your skin for perfect results.

Remember to hydrate areas that soak up colour

All of our bodies have dry sports. The palms, knuckles, cuticles, elbows, feet tend to absorb a lot of colour. This is why it is important to hydrate those spots by putting a barrier between your skin and the self-tan.

This helps to keep your glow looking more natural. Some great ways to hydrate these areas is by applying an oil free organic moisturiser. It’s natural and safe.

Use a good quality mitt to apply your tan

It’s important that you use a good quality mitt when applying your fake tan serum. Make sure it fits comfortably on the hand and allows good movement to your fingers. A good mitt helps provides for a flat smooth surface which will give you that an even and flawless finish.

Start at your feet and work your way up the body. Apply sparingly to the feet area. Now work up the body to your neck using long, vertical strokes.

It is recommended that you change to a smaller mitt when applying tan to the facial area. If you’re using a self-tanner wipe then you don’t need a mitt.

However, you do need to make sure you hold the wipe as flat as possible as you run it over your skin to avoid a splotchy tan.

Enter the hairdryer

For faster drying results for those of you on the run, use a hairdryer to dry your tan. This saves you from standing their naked or in your undies while the tan absorbs the skin. This process helps the formula of your tan to dry super-fast and jump-starts the tan-developing process.

Make sure to wipe away excess tan fluid

Now that you have applied your tan, you many have excess formula that you don’t want to be there like on the palm of your hands.

Use an oil-free organic makeup wipe to carefully remove the self-tanner from your skin. Oh, don’t forget to wipe clean the cuticles on your fingers and toes!

Gentle rinse

If your tanning product requires you to rinse it off, make sure to use warm, not hot water to do so. Gently pat your skin with a towel to dry it. Note that aggressively drying your skin using a towel will lift away the tan you have just applied.

Quick self-tanning tips for a natural looking finish