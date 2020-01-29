Offset set to launch ladies fashion collection this spring 2020

American rapper, Offset has outlined his pan to launch his own women’s fashion collection. Husband to American fellow rap artist Cardi B already launched his own men’s fashion range at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

Now the 28-year artist has his sights set a producing a ladies SS20 fashion range in the coming months.

Chatting to GQ on the launch of his successful Menswear collection, he told them that he already has plans to produce his own women’s fashion range based on today’s cultural fashion scene.

He said “A lot of people was asking my wife, ‘They going to do women pieces? Is it unisex?’ Basically, it is, though. We’re on our way with it. We’re not going to stop. Hell no! It was too much of a cultural big scene.”

The Georgian singer showed off his menswear collection to a star-studded audience that included his 27-year old wife Cardi B along as well as Manchester United soccer star Paul Pogba.

Offset co-designed his collection with American fashion designer, Chaz A. Jordan. Together they have created Offset’s debut fashion clothing line that can be purchased exclusively at Laundered Works Corp website.

Talking about his own personal fashion preferences, Offset explained that he likes Japanese brands. He went on to explain that he has changed the way he looks at fashion and prefers his clothing to look slim and fit.

He said” “I just feel like Japan got the way. And then I like the fact that in Japan, they got their own brands that they won’t send to America. That’s fire to me.”

He continued: “You can’t buy certain brands online and have it shipped to America – no. Certain things that I got, I had to hit up artists like, “Are you in Japan? I’m going to send you a couple thousand dollars.”

Kiari Kendrell Cephus (AKA) Offset is part of the hip hop and trap music trio Migos, who plays alongside his own cousin Quavo and nephew Takeoff.

