My Generation Clothing Drogheda fashion review

About

My Generation Clothing of Southgate SC, Drogheda opened their doors back in October 2018 by owner Helen Dwyer. The idea behind My Generation Clothing is to ensure that the stylish ladies of Drogheda no longer have to travel to neighbouring towns in search of the perfect outfit for a special occasion or a girls night out.

My Generation Clothing offers unique styling to women of all ages who have a love for fashion. Their collections cater for ladies looking to be styled in casual fashion and clothing for those big social event or occasion.

My Generation ranges from mid to high-end occasion wear, day wear, going out and smart casual clothes for women. They have something to suit everyone’s fashion budget.

Helen personally handpicks designs that she feels will makes My Generation become a “go to” destination for fashion that people will visit time and time again

Their one to one personalised service is there to make customers feel fabulous and feel confident in their choice of clothing.

Whether you are looking for that perfect pair of jeans or a unique outfit for the races or a wedding you will find it at My Generation.

Brands and Labels

My Generation Clothing are stockists of some of the latest and best global fashion brands. These include, Lavish Alice, Stop Staring, Forever Unique London, Laura Bernal, Lace & Beads, Party 21, The Pretty Dress Company and many more recognised fashion labels.

Do they have an on-line presence?

My Generation Clothing at present have a website presence. However, this provides ample information about their fashion collection and services. Fashion is always better fun when you can pop in and browse in-store.

Social Media

You don’t have to be in Drogheda to keep up to date with all the fashion news and new arrivals. At My Generation Clothing, you can follow them on their Facebook or Instagram pages.

Opening Hours

The good news for fashion fans is that My Generation Clothing are open 7 days a week. It is open 10am to 6pm Monday to Saturday (open until 7pm Thursdays) On Sunday they open their doors from 12-3pm.

We all know the importance of supporting Irish fashion retailers here in Ireland. They play a vital role in keeping all of communities fashionable as well as supporting local employment.

It’s vital where possible that we consider buying from Irish retailers when we can. My Generation Clothing is a spacious and beautiful place to shop for ladies fashion in Drogheda, Co Meath.

With new collections catering for each season, My Generation Clothing is a must for women who enjoy the whole in-store fashion shopping experience.

