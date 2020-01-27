How to choose the right Men’s Polo Shirt for 2020

All modern men of today own at least one Polo Shirt. They are a true fashion staple that are perfect for casual to smart formal dress occasions. As we have seen in recent years, the Polo Shirt has been accepted into the office environment.

As the middle dress between a t-shirt and a dress shirt, it’s the perfect garment for the many events in life that are not all that formal but aren’t outright casual either.

It’s a fantastic piece of fashion summertime wear that can be sported with shorts or jeans. In the evening the Polo can be transformed into smart evening wear when worn with slacks.

We are going to take a quick look and some easy ways to choose and style your Polo Shirt for the summer months ahead.

Choosing the fabric that suits you

Thankfully there are not that many technical details you need to know about the Polo Shirt. However, it’s always helpful to have an understanding of the kinds of material they are available in which boils down to 2 main types.

Polyester: This is a more a sports performance material that is designed for athletes. People tend to sweat more in this type of shirt because it’s not as breathable as cotton.

Cotton: These are a great choice for any time of the year. It’s material allows the body to breathe which reduces sweating.

Polo Shirt Design

These are the 2 most common designs of the Polo Shirt that you would recognise.

Pique. The original polo fabric, pique is knitted in a woven pattern which gives it a textured surface. The fabric is heavier than Polyester but the holes in the weave allows the body to breathe

The sleeves typically terminate in a ribbed band/cuff. With a little more substance and structure, the pique polo is a bit more formal and professional.

Jersey. The Jersey Polo Shirt is made from the same kind of fabric used in t-shirts, and has the same flat, smooth, soft, stretchy feel.

The sleeves of a jersey polo tend to end in a simple hem, rather than a distinct band. Lighter in weight, the jersey polo is cool but will show your sweat more, and is less durable. Its lightness and relaxed drape also give it a more casual vibe.

Get the right fit

This is important if you want to achieve that smart cool Polo Shirt finish. Thankfully there are only 2 main things to remember here.

The Length: The bottom hem of your shirt shouldn’t sit any lower than halfway below the front fly or back pockets. Realistically, no higher than the hip and no lower than a few inches below your waistline. Your Polo Shirt should be long enough that you can tuck it in and short enough you can wear it. Otherwise it will look like a night gown.

The right sleeves length: This should land approximately midway down your bicep. It shouldn’t run any longer than 2 to 3 down your upper arm. A perfect fitting Polo will allow you to stick three fingers under the sleeves comfortably.

