Helena Christensen collaborates with H&M

Helena Christensen collaborates with H&M

Swedish fashion retailer, H&M have teamed up with Helena Christensen for new fashion collection.

The 51-year old Danish model will release a range of sweatshirts, t-shirts and hoodies with her images on them.

Helena Christensen from Copenhagen, along with Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss are original Supermodels of the 90’s

The former Victoria’s Secret model has included her own imagery for her collection which will go on sale globally from the 30th January 2020.

The Danish beauty who is also a credited fashion and art photographer, created a sequence of photographs that include flowers that have been applied to the garments in her collection. This includes a selection of white, black and grey marl images that provide a clean backdrop for the imagery.

Her inclusiveness of loose fittings t-shirts and oversized designs give her collection that fashion vibe of the 90’s. These designs are reminiscent to a time when was dominating the catwalks in the noughties.

Talking about her new fashion assemble for H&M, Helena sad: “It’s been a very cool experience collaborating with H&M, as I not only have been able to see my photographs come to life on items of clothing, but also got to look at them through my lens as I shot the campaign images,”

Christensen campaign includes her niece Sarah-Sofie Sonne, Swedish model, Oumie Jammeh, Danish model Klara Kristin along with American artist and model Janiece Dilone.

On the run up to the launch date of Christensen’s fashion collection, H&M have expressed their delight to be working with the Danish model who recognise her creative experience from in front and behind the camera.

Head of Womenswear Design at H&M, Maria Östblom said : her beautiful photographs of flowers for this collaboration look amazing on the ’90s streetwear-inspired designs – it’s laidback with an edge. Helena Christensen is a true fashion icon.”

Helena Christensen collaborates with H&M