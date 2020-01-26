Ladies fashion tips for interview success

Ladies fashion tips for interview success. The clothes you wear to your interview can have a big impact on the outcome. But how do you go about choosing what to wear?

Luckily, help is on hand. We’ve laid out different outfit ideas to demonstrate dress code perfection for any interview, whether it’s a formal one of something a bit more chill.

Looking Polished Always Pays Off

Mix things up by wearing a suede or leather long-sleeve dress for a twist on texture. When you wear something that flatters you, be it a pair of high-waisted trousers or a tailored blazer, it shows the interviewer that you know how you are.

Don’t Forget About Your Coat

People can spend a lot of their time trying to figure out the best outfit to wear but what about your outerwear? What about if your interview is being held outside or in a freezing air-con room?

Make sure that your coat game is strong. A lightweight trench is always a good choice, as it works on both practicality and stylistic levels. In cold weather, simply layer a chunky knit underneath.

The 80/20 Personality Rule

Add some personality to a tailored look with a pair of kooky heels. You can also lift your look with personal jewelry. Think about the 80/20 personality rule. 80% classic, 20% individual.

Jewelry can be a great way to personalise an outfit, especially if the pieces are vintage or of sentimental value.

It’s Ok To Wear A Suit

Don’t feel like you need to shy away from wearing a suit. Just be sure to find on that feels true to your personal style.

Show Off Your Fashion Knowledge

For casual offices, stick to the relaxed side of smart when wearing tailored trousers. Adding a skinny scarf and jersey top can make a great on-duty professional look. Wear something that shows you have a knowledge of the fashion world but also highlights your style at the same time.

Wear Shoes You Are Comfortable In

You never know that public transport disasters will await you on the day of your interview so be sure to wear comfy shoes. Choose shoes that not only look great, but ones you can really go the distance in. wearing shoes that feel comfortable will also help you to feel more confident, which is always a good thing when it comes to an interview.

Shiny black flats are always a good choice.

Don’t Sacrifice Professionalism

What you wear to an interview is more important that you’d think. The clothes you wear communicate who you are before you even open your mouth. One big mistake that people make is that they try to look trendy and, as a result, sacrifice professionalism.

If in doubt over what to wear, chic tailored pieces are a safe bet, especially when paired with stylish kitten heels or flats.

