Expert tips to help you get rid of ingrown hairs

Expert tips to help you get rid of ingrown hairs. Ingrown hairs happen when your hair curls back and grows into your skin. This can result in red, itchy spots and whiteheads. And we don’t need to tell you how annoying they are.

Ingrown hairs can appear anywhere, from your legs, to underarms, to bikini lines to your jawline. So who exactly do you get rid of them? Read on for our tips on how you get put a stop to those irritating bumps.

Exfoliate

Ingrown hairs can occur when the hair follicle becomes clogged with dead skin cells. This clogging can force the hair to grow sideways. Regularly exfoliating your skin (at least once a week) will help prevent that buildup of dead skin cells.

Consider Hair Removal Creams

Shaving is the biggest culprit when it comes to ingrown hairs. This is because when your hair grows back, it has a sharper edge and can poke back into the skin. The simplest way to prevent those pesky ingrown hairs is to let your hair grow freely without shaving it.

But we understand this may not be an option suited to everyone. Instead of shaving try using a hair removal cream.

Change Your Razor

When you use a dull razor, you will likely have to go back over your skin a few times to get every single hair. This means you run the risk of cutting yourself and getting an infection. Your razor will typically feel less sharp after a few uses, so it may be time to toss it or replace the blades.

Soak Your Skin

Dry shaving is a big no-no. shaving dry hair can create sharp edges that are prone to growing back under the skin. For ultra-smooth legs, wet your skin and let your shaving cream soak in for a few minutes to soften your hair.

Be sure to rinse off your blade after every stroke. This will not only add lubrication, it also gets rid of any hairs clogging the blade. You can also try using a warm compress before you shave.

Go In The Right Direction

Shaving in the opposite direction of hair growth will mean each hair is cut at a sharper angle. This means that it is more likely to grow back under your skin. Shaving in the same direction of your hair growth will prevent this from happening.

Take Care Of Your Skin Post Shave

There is a whole range of ‘post-shave’ products out there that help prevent ingrown hairs. Skin Doctors Ingrow Go does exactly what it says on the bottle. Formulated with Acetylsalisylic Acid, an anti-inflammatory, this product also contains Glycolic Acid, which will dissolve any dead skin cells and prevent your pores from clogging.

