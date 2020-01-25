Dress trends that will be everywhere for Spring 2020

Dress trends that will be everywhere for Spring 2020. Flowers blooming and birds chirping may be the first indicators that spring has arrived, but the fashion industry has a slightly different metric.

Over the past couple of weeks, new collections have been flooding the runways of fashion houses all over the world. So it only makes sense to keep ahead of the new trends we can expect for the upcoming season.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at the trends you can expect everyone to be wearing for Spring 2020.

Puff-Sleeved Dress

I think we can say with confidence that puff sleeves aren’t going anywhere. Everyone loved this trend last year and this year is no different. Spotted on the runways of Valentino, Khaite, Mara Hoffman and Brock Collection, it seems everyone is going to be wearing these exaggerated sleeves during Spring.

Minimalist Dress

Minimalism has maintained on our radars thanks to Bottega Veneta and The Row. When it comes to dresses, this translated to solid colours and simple silhouettes. Expect this to be a key trend for Spring.

Cutout Dress

Dominating the runways of Gucci, Off White and JW Anderson, cutouts have been given a contemporary twist this season. The unique detail can elevate a simple dress to a statement one. Definitely keep your eye out for this evolving trend.

Polka-Dot Dress

Polka dots are all set to maintain their popularity this season. This is especially true when it comes to dresses. This print has been used as a feature at Carolina Herrera and Gucci.

Polo Dress

The polo shirt is well and truly back. Before it may have been writing off as a pretty staple reserved for tennis clubs, but it has been reimagined for Spring 2020. Just take a look at Prada. Polo shirts in thin sheer fabrics were buttoned up and paired with statement skirts or under structured jackets.

Altuzarra has taken the style to another level by creating an enviably cool knit polo dress. It’s a simply staple you can wear all season.

Crochet Dress

Intricate crochet has been spotted on several runways this season, from Alexander McQueen to Fendi. Don’t be fooled though. This is not the crochet dress of the past. For Spring 2020, the dress feels decidedly more modern.

Tiered Dress

Though Molly Goddard may be the queen of tiered dresses, other designers are giving her a run for her money this season. Dior, Valentino and Roksanda have all featured tiered dresses of varying volumes in their collections, making this trend on to watch this Spring.

Dress trends that will be everywhere for Spring 2020