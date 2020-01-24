Kaia Gerber to release her new Jimmy Choo capsule

American actress and model Kaia Gerber has teamed up with Jimmy Choo for a capsule collection. Gerber is set to release her own SS2020 collection with the IK fashion label this February

Kaia’s collection also has a charitable element to it, with 15% of sales f from her collection going to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in Tennessee in the US.

The 18 year old model is the daughter of one of the original super models of the late 80’s and 90’s, Cindy Crawford. Talking about her collaboration with the British fashion label, Gerber said that she jumped at the chance to work with Jimmy Choo’s creative director, Sandra on her own dream capsule of shoe and boot styles.

Kaia believes it was such an honour to be able to brainstorm creatively with 47-year old Sandra and is thrilled with the result. “I wanted an effortless on/off duty wardrobe that could work with any look in a colour palette that talked to my Cali roots while adapting to any city, at any time anywhere.”

Gerber’s new fashion collection features 2 sets of boots and shoes including her K-Cruz, which is a lace-up snakeskin boot in a mahogany hue – the beige suede K-Jesse, the snakeskin K-Sling back which comes with a pointed toe, and the K-Slide, which is black with a small heel.

In a press statement released by the talented model come designer, Kaia said: “The mission of St Jude has always been closely connected to my family. From the beginning I wanted this collaboration to have a charitable element and I am so grateful that I can support this incredible organisation alongside Jimmy Choo.”

The new Jimmy Choo / Kaia Gerber collection is set for release on the 2nd February 2020

