Kim Kardashian brand SKIMS partners with Nordstrom

Kim Kardashian brand SKIMS partners with Nordstrom

American luxury fashion retailer Nordstrom are set to team up with Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, SKIMS.

Kim Kardashian West launched her own shapewear brand last September 2019. Due to it’s incredible success, it will now be available to buy in Nordstrom stores and from their on-line stores from this February.

This is a first for SKIMS products that until now could only be purchased directly online from their own store.

From the launch date on the 5th February 2020, fans of SKIMS shapewear will be able to buy three of the brand’s collections: Solutionwear, Fits Everybody Underwear and Accessories. It is also expected that additional SKIMS product will be added as the partnership develops.

In a statement released by Kim Kardashian West she said “It was a natural choice to bring Skims to Nordstrom as our first retail partner,”. “Nordstrom is renowned for its unmatched customer service and inclusive size offerings. It was essential to me that we launch with the full range of sizes and shades that Skims has to offer, which is a value shared by Nordstrom.”

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians star founded SKIMS last year with the idea of offering a brand new approach to shape-enhancing undergarments.

Her designs from the SKIMS collection are designed to support, lift, and flatter the natural shape of the body. Kim’s brand is experiencing phenomenal success and has already expanded to new product categories including sleepwear and loungewear.

Executive vice president and general merchandise manager for women’s apparel at Nordstrom, Shea Jensen, said , “We’re thrilled to bring SKIMS’ coveted collection of size and shade inclusive shapewear to our customers through this exclusive retail partnership. We strive to make customers look and feel their best, a strong value we share with the SKIMS brand.”

39-year old Kim Kardashian West already owns her successful beauty label KKW Beauty. Her sister, Kylie Jenner also operates her own beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

Kim Kardashian brand SKIMS partners with Nordstrom