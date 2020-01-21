Alesha Dixon and Elite Model Management part ways

British singer and model, Alesha Dixon has been axed by top modelling agency because of a disagreement over her image rights.

According to The Sun newspaper, the 41-year old beauty has been chopped by leading modelling agency Elite Model Management.

Dixon who is one of the judges on, The Britain’s Got Talent and Greatest Dancer was represented by Elite who also serve Kendall Jenner and other top celebrities in the modelling game.

Girl band Mis-Teeq split in 2005

The row is allegedly to do with the singer refusing work for high street brands because they didn’t suit her image.

The former member of British girl band, Mis-Teeq was only interested in representing high fashion brands and labels.

This became a problem for Elite Model Management bosses which resulted in them letting Alesha Dixon go.

It’s alleged that Dixon turned down mega buck deals from some certain high street brands because she felt they didn’t suited her image.

A source told The Sun newspaper that Elite Model Management became frustrated with the fashion beauty. Some of the partnerships Elite were putting to her didn’t suit her image.

Even though they were with big chains and huge household names in the UK, Alesha didn’t want the work. The arrangements were valued at around half a million pounds.

Alesha joined the Britain’s Got Talent team in 2012

This caused conflict of interest with herself and Elite Model Management. The only outcome was for the agency to terminate their arrangement with the fashion model.

The BGT judge’s name has now officially been removed from Elite’s website. Elite Model Management was founded in Paris back in 1972. Today they have offices in key cities all around the world. Past clients include Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum.

However, it’s not all bad news for the British singer. It’s announced that thanks to Simon Cowell, she has been included as part of the team in America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

