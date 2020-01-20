La Bohème Dingle fashion review

La Bohème Dingle fashion review

About

For the ladies of Kerry, La Bohème is the ultimate discovery for fashion conscious women of all ages. It’s quite definitely a lifestyle shop, where we make choosing the perfect outfit an enjoyable experience. They offer personal one to one service to our customers.

At La Bohème they are constantly on the look-out for new and exciting labels. They continue to evolve with the world of fashion through participation in premier fashion events such as Kerry Fashion Week, The Rose of Tralee Fashion Show and TV3’s Fashion Features.

Having worked in London’s Fashion scene and Brown Thomas, Dublin, Elaine Sheehy fulfilled her dream and first opened the doors of La Bohème, in 1998.

La Bohème took Dingle by storm fulfilling the fashion desires of their many satisfied customers who have flocked to her door ever since.

In 2003 la Bohème relocated to a former art gallery in Green Street. The engaging little boutique is full of character, complete with spiral staircase and wooden beams.

Brands and Labels

La Bohème Boutique are stockists of some of the latest and best global fashion brands. These include, Fee G, Decollage, Tiffosi, White Stuff, Darling, Sandwich, Kyra & Ko, Inwear. Access and No2Moro

Do they have an on-line presence?

La Bohème Boutique do have a website that but at present does not operate an on-line store. However, this is all part and parcel of enjoying your fashion experience while visiting La Bohème.

Social Media

Fun lovers of fashion can keep up to date with all the latest fashion news and promotions by following La Bohème on their social media channels, Facebook and Instagram.

Opening Hours

La Bohème fashion boutique are open Monday to Saturday 10am to 6pm. They even open their doors on Sundays and late evenings during the summer.

Contact

It’s always important to support the Irish fashion retailers here in Ireland. They play a vital role in keeping all of communities fashionable as well as supporting local employment.

It’s vital where possible that we consider buying from Irish retailers when we can. La Bohème Boutique is a spacious and beautiful place to shop for ladies fashion in Kerry.

They offer great customer service to ensure you get the styles that suit you. For further details, contact La Bohème Boutique here. A pleasurable shopping experience for any stylish lady.

La Bohème Dingle fashion review