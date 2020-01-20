Jean-Paul Gaultier retires from fashion

Leading French fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier has decided to call it a day. After 50 years in the fashion business, Gaultier will quit the designing for good.

The 67 -year old fashion legend has confirmed that this week’s Paris haute couture fashion show will be his last.

Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion label was founded in 1982

However, this is not the end of the road for his top-end fashion and perfume business. Gaultier has confirmed that though he was stepping back from designing clothes himself, the brand will continue. Jean-Paul’s designs are infamous around the globe.

He is the guy who invented the “man’s skirt” along with designing Madonna’s conical bra. Gaultier informed the media that his brand his haute couture will continue with a new concept.

The flamboyant designer broke the news in a video message as if he was giving an exclusive interview to a fashion reporter over the phone.

Laying back on a chaise longue, Gaultier whispered, “Now I am going to give you a scoop. It will be my last couture show. You have to come, you can’t miss that… but, but, but, I assure you, Gaultier Paris will go on, the haute couture will continue. “I have a new concept. I will tell you about it later, all the little secrets. To be continued! Kisses, kisses.”

Gaultier’s road to stardom

Jean-Paul Gaultier’s road to stardom started when he when he was 18 years of age where he served as personal assistant to French design, Pierre Cardin.

As part of his rise to fame, Jean-Paul then co-hosted a 30-minute magazine style programme Eurotrash in the UK for Rapido Television with Antoine de Caunes.

Back 2018, Jean-Paul staged presented his own hit cabaret show called “Fashion Freak Show.” This was shown at the Folies Bergere theatre in Paris.

This acclaimed bonanza was hailed by the media as a fabulous fiesta of fabric and flesh. Due to it’s huge success the show later transferred that year to London.

