Key colours trends you need to know for Spring 2020

Pantone is the resident expert on all things colour. This year, we are going back to basics with Classic Blue being given the illustrious title of Colour Of The Year.

According to Pantone, the shade represents calm and confidence. The colour also highlights the company’s desire for a dependable and stable foundation.

For Spring 2020, Pantone has predicted that we’ll be seeing vibrant shades of orange and red, as well as yellow and a deep shade of dark green.

Read on to find out the key colours you should know about for this season so you can keep bang on trend.

Classic Blue

Pantone have deemed this shade their Colour Of The Year and is set to be seen everywhere this season. Classic Blue has appeared in key looks for Gucci, Marc Jacobs and even lined the walls of the space show for Balenciaga.

If you want to look on trend this season, get some Classic Blue into your wardrobe.

Fiery Red

Fiery Red will help to inject some drama and energy into your clothes and make you feel like the dancing emoji. This shade is not for the faint hearted and has been a prominent colour on the Valentino Spring 2020 runway.

Flame Orange

Flame Orange is as bright as they come. It is also the shade that will help you radiate warmth. This colour is one of this season’s key shades, being seen on the runways of Prada, Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus.

Storm Green

Synonymous with nature. This is the colour you’ll find hidden within the jungle or rainforest. It’s also the colour that has dominated Versace’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

Heritage Blue

Heritage Blue reflects tradition and dependability, according to Pantone. JW Anderson has brought this historically classic colour into a new era for Spring 2020, thanks to a modern silhouette.

Yellow Iris

As explained by Pantone, Yellow Iris reflects optimism and positivity. As a result, this joyful shade has dominated the runway of Victoria Beckham’s Spring/Summer 2020 show.

