The best teenage fashion trends to try in 2020

The best teenage fashion trends to try in 2020. Trends come and go. As a result, it can be hard to keep up with the ever-changing world of fashion.

So we’ve done the hard work for you. From unexpected combos to bright colours, here are the fashion-forward looks that are sure to change how we style ourselves over the next year.

Jeans And Tweed

Both jeans and tweed are timeless, with Balmain combining the two for this season. To incorporate this trend, you could wear a tweed jacket and denim shorts, pants or jumpsuit. This look is the perfect combination of the mature look of the tweed and the casual look of the jeans.

Neon

Neon greens, yellows and oranges were all present in the fashion shows of the season. Some fashion houses like Roksanda worked the trend in a wearable way. However, others like Saint Laurent showed edgy applications to it. To add some neon to your wardrobe, you could start simple with a neon dress or pair a top with a pair of jeans.

Small And Medium Bows

Bows were a notable trend in 2019 and expect them to carry over into this new year. Bows of different shapes and sized appeared on a number of runways. Small bows in particular look cute and romantic. There are a wide variety of ways to incorporate bows into your everyday wardrobe. They could be shoulder, sleeve, cuffs or waist bows.

Wide-Leg Trousers

In the past few years, wide-leg trousers and jeans have been a massive trend. They are comfortable to wear as well as look elegant. Take a step into 70s fashion and wear wide-leg jeans with a tight top. To keep yourself warm on chilly days, add a jacket or cardigan to your look.

Puffer Jackets

Puffer jackets are comfortable to wear and are easy to style. They appeared in a variety of runways, being styled with pants and dresses. This fashion item comes in an array of colours and textures. As a result, you can have fun and choose one that reflects your own personal style.

Florals

Whether you are a teenager or not, florals are the perfect fashion trend as they suit everyone. From smaller prints to large embellishments, it’s easy to find the perfect floral piece for you. Light florals are ideal for spring and summer but that doesn’t mean you can’t wear darker colours too.

The best teenage fashion trends to try in 2020