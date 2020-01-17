New Adidas x Beyoncé collection 2020

New Adidas x Beyoncé collection 2020

The waiting is finally over as the new Adidas x Beyoncé collection is here. Succeeding several months of on-line teasing by Beyoncé, her new Adidas and Beyoncé’s IVY PARK collection will drop its first line this coming Saturday 18th January 2020.

The German sports retailer has announced that there will be two separate collections. The first titled Adidas x Beyoncé and titled Beyoncé’s own brand IVY PARK will be available to buy from tomorrow 18/01/2020.

The joint collaboration collection will comprise of gender-neutral footwear and apparel. This will include footwear, a utilitarian jumpsuit, cargo pants, hoodie, cycling shorts, backpack, bag and a sports bra.

Adidas was founded back in 1949

Adidas have released photos of their collection on social media, which includes a promotional video providing fashion consumers of a sneak preview of the collection. This includes the use of vibrant tones of maroon, orange and creams.

The main features of the joint footwear collection includes the Sleek Super 72, Nite Jogger, and Ultraboost.

38-year old, Beyoncé has put her own stamp on the three existing Adidas styles by including rope-lace heel tabs and a toggle lacing system to the Nite Jogger and the Ultraboost shoe.

The Texan singer showed off images of her Sleek Super 72 on her social media account, Instagram. The shoe fuses elements from the Samba trainer with features from Adidas’ Forum sneaker which is believed to be Beyoncé’s personal favourite Adidas model.

Set up back in 2016 as a joint venture between Topshop boss, Sir Philip Green and Beyoncé, IVY PARK, is now in full ownership by Beyoncé. The new partnership between Adidas and Beyoncé was announced in 2018.

Beyoncé is believed to be worth a staggering $470 million dollars

Adidas see their new partnership with Beyoncé as a road to reaching similar success achieved with collaborations with Stella McCartney and Kanye West

Adidas have included Beyoncé as a creative partner for the brand. No financial deals of the partnership have been revealed but Adidas have said their partnership respects Beyoncé’s ownership of her company, which continues her journey as one of the first black women to be the sole owner of an athleisure brand.

Adidas are trying new ways to engage with consumers and expand their audience. They are hoping their new fashion lines will appeal to a wider female audience which is already dominated by brands like Nike and Puma.

New Adidas x Beyoncé collection 2020