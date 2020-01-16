How to style your Leggings the smart casual way

How to style your Leggings the smart casual way. Every girl and woman under 40 owns at least one pair of leggings. They are comfortable and those “go to” fashion pieces for those perfect casual days at the gym or around the house.

In recent years, the legging thanks to certain celebrities like Kylie Jenner or Ariana Grande have become more street. Let’s face it, when donned with a casual tee they are never really going to look out of place for casual fashion days.

However, there are certain rules that all fashionistas should follow if they are looking to make a fashion statement wearing leggings. Yes , they are designed for comfort but with a few additions they can transform any gals look from casual street fashion wear.

We have put together some simple do’s and don’ts when deciding how to style your leggings for those smarter fashion days.

Leggings and sports jackets don’t mix

This is so true and you could easily turn your look into a circus clown. Instead, replace your sports jacket with a blue denim jacket instead. Add neutral top and black shoe boot and see the style difference.

Drop the bulky trainer look

Trainers and leggings do go together if you have stepped out of the gym or around the home. You are looking to move your fashion look up a notch now so they have to go.

Instead choose a smart fitted casual jacket that sits on the hips. Apply a neutral shirt or top and complete with sparkly sandals. It’s a more glamorous you.

Ditch the tight top look

Don’t make the mistake of fusing jersey fashion with more jersey fashion. A classic, button-down shirt can easily elevate leggings of all colours. Add a short rise boot and you are making a real smart casual fashion statement.

Say no to gym bags

You are trying to lift your casual legging look so you don’t want it to look like you have just stepped out of the gym. Instead, opt for a cool crossbody bag.

It looks smarter and can be easily paired without effort to most smart casual fashion looks. Look to Kate Moss or Karlie Kloss’s styling for inspiration.

A tight fitting Jersey dress is not cool

Look, you are trying to be reinvent your leggings look here and pairing your leggings with a tight-fitting jersey dress is a big no no. Add a nice loose-fitting dress or skirt to your leggings look.

It’s more Cara Delevingne than Cyndi Lauper of the 80’s. Remember to keep your above waist colours neutral for the best smart legging affect.

