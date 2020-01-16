David Beckham launches eyewear collection with Safilo

David Beckham launches his own eyewear collection with Safilo

Footballing star, David Beckham is set to launch his debut eyewear collection, Eyewear by David Beckham. The 44-year old ex Manchester United and Real Madrid soccer star will release his new collection he has created with Safilo.

Beckham who is husband to ex-Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham announced the news in Milan earlier this week. David’s new designs are part of his collaboration with leading Italian luxury eyewear manufacturer Safilo.

David Beckham’s assemble will include a selection of eye wear frames that are constructed using some of the best materials available.

The theme of the collection is designed around David’s own personal taste. His collection has been described by critics as being contemporary aesthetic with traditional craftsmanship.

As part of the first stage of the promotional campaign, Beckham took to Instagram where he thanked Safilo for their continued support.

The Beckhams are seen as one of the leading UK brands with international appeal. Their empire extends out to business arrangements and partnerships with some of the biggest and well known fashion and beauty brands today.

Already David has collaborated with labels such as Adidas and L’Oreal. Only last year, David and his wife Victoria Beckham took full ownership of David’s branded company by buying out their long-term business partner, Simon Fuller.

David is also president of Inter Miami CF and co-owner of Manchester based Salford City soccer club which he owns with fellow Manchester United team mates, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Gary and Phil Neville.

Beckham also plays a major part in helping bring awareness and raising the profile of British fashion industry. He is the Ambassadorial President of the British Fashion Council

Eyewear by David Beckham’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection will be available to buy at selected retailers from this coming March 2020.

