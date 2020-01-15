Oreo fashion collection unveiled

American cookie maker, Oreo have debuted their first ever fashion collection. Oreo is made by the Nabisco division of Mondelez International in the US.

Their new collection is part of a collaboration with three leading European influencers whose target is to increase their sales and customer engagement in European markets.

The idea is the brainchild of creative agency Elvis who have designed the ‘Oreo Twist Your Style’ unisex clothing collection.

The fashion range includes Oreo images across a number of their classic garment designs. Their collection is made up of sweatshirts and T-shirts as well as accessories which includes bucket hats and bum bags.

The Oreo sandwich cookie was first introduced in 1912

The collection itself was designed with the help of three leading key influencers from Europe. This includes Samantha Faiers from England, Anne-Laure Mais Moreau from France and Yvonne Pferrer from Germany.

Together this trio who have a combined Instagram following of over four million users. Each of them designed a denim jacket for the collection which they based on their own personal style.

Vira Ponomarenko, who is the manager of Oreo equity and base, MEU, said in a press release: “Developing this collection enables us to spark playful connections with our audience. The work plays on the fact that Oreo is more than just a cookie – it’s an icon in its own right. We’re giving Oreo fans the opportunity to win an exclusive piece of the brand they love.”

Oreo is the best selling cookie brand in the United States.

Oreo are hoping that this move into the fashion field will allow the brand to build upon its heritage and will further integrate their brand with fans of the favourite biscuit brand.

They are hoping that their fashion collection will create buzz amongst fans and increase sales in key European markets that include the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Kazakhstan and the Ukraine.

The Oreo fashion collection will not be available for purchase. Instead, Oreo is giving Oreo fans the chance to win items from the collection along with a cash prize of a €1,000 shopping spree.

Customers will be encouraged to purchase special Oreo packs and can enter their competition at Oreo’s designated website, www.oreostyle.com.

Main feature image courtesy of Oreo/Elvis

