All you need to know about Botox

It has almost become a beauty trend for women looking cheat the anti-ageing process. However, there are still lots of questions to be answered about this procedure surrounding it’s safety its after affects.

We have put together some simple questions and answers to explain Botox for you to mull over.

What exactly is Botox?

The word “Botox is actually a trademarked name for a Botulinum toxin form relating specifically to botulinum toxin type A.

This is a neurotoxin that when injected, temporarily paralyses the muscles.

With the muscle now the overlying the skin on the surface, it allows to relax and remodel causing the skin to appear smoother. This causes the fine lines and wrinkles on your face to fade and disappear.

What part of my body can I have Botox treatment?

Normally the most common use of Botox is cosmetically. This smooths out wrinkles to prevent new ones forming on the face. The idea is to apply small dosages to create a fresher look.

Because the muscles and structures of the face are related, you have to contemplate how they move together in order to create a natural look.

Botox also has other cosmetic abilities on the face! It can also be used to lift the eyebrow, lips and parts of the nose.

It is also commonly used to treat smiles and slim down the jawline by treating masseter hypertrophy.

This is a condition where the jawline muscles become enlarged. Botox has other uses and can be used with medicine for treating the exorbitant sweating condition known as hyperhidrosis. It helps to block the nerves that control the sweat glands.

It also can be effective in combating squints, unstable bladders and vocal chord spasms. Botox is also used to control chronic migraines.

Does Botox treatment hurt?

No really. It is designed generally to be pain-free to the user. Most common Botox procedures only take a few minutes to complete. Patients can go about their daily lives straight afterwards.

Are their risks attached to having Botox?

Like any medical procedure, there are always risks. Any type of Botox treatment must only be carried out by qualified medical professional. Some related risks are bleeding, bruising and infection.

Other risks may include adverse effects on the surrounding muscles. For example, a drooping eyelid when injected with Botox to the forehead could affect the nerve supplying the upper eyelid. The complication wears away with the Botox leaving no permanent damage.

Overuse of Botox treatments can also have devastating effects. Repeated use may result in excessive thinning and weakening of the muscles involved.

It is vital to wait until the toxin has worn off before having more injected. This is why it is always recommended to seek professional advice before usage.

So how long do I have to wait to see Botox results?

“Botulinum toxin kicks in usually after 3-5 days of treatment. The full effect peaks between 2-3 weeks post-treatment. Most results last around 4-6 weeks. This also depends on the persons age and the amount of Botox used

Is Botox expensive?

The cost element all depends on the treatment you require. Professional Botox pricing can vary. Treatments can start from €150 and upwards.

Again this is all based on your requirements. Never base your choice of treatment solely on price or special offers. Do your research and check out your choice of practitioner first. Check out blogs and ensure they are qualified to carry out the work.

What happens when I stop having Botox?

Nine times out of 10, nothing. When you stop having Botox treatments your natural features will revert back to normal. This means you will have the same lines and wrinkles you had prior to treatment. Always seek medical advice before having Botox treatment.

