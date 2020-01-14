Stella McCartney creates sustainable fashion denim range

British fashion designer, Stella McCartney has teamed up with Candiani to build the world’s first biodegradable stretch denim.

The 48-year old designer has created biodegradable stretch denim using plant-based yarns. This is all part of her brand’s commitment to sustainable fabric innovation.

The COREVA Stretch technology designed by Italian brand, Candiani is constructed using organic cotton wrapped around a natural rubber core. This creates fabric that is plastics and micro-plastics free.

The process means they replace the normal synthetic and petrol-based elastomers with a new, custom-engineered component that Candiani created. The results provide an innovative biodegradable stretch denim fabric that doesn’t compromise the elasticity of the denim.

The manufacturing of traditional denim requires large volumes of water and toxic chemicals to create one pair of jeans while all of McCartney’s denim products are made using 100% organic cotton

The COREVA Stretch Technology ensures denim is manufactured in a safe and toxic free environment.This production method also helps curtail the use of water, energy and chemicals used in the dyeing and the laundry processes.

In a news statement released by the Italian fashion manufacturer, Candiani, they said: “In a world where resources are diminishing and landfills are overflowing with discarded garments, it’s our duty to look for renewable resources. Denim has to take the lead as the indigo flag of this revolution and we are thrilled to be working alongside Stella McCartney to share our innovation and beliefs with the wider fashion industry”.

Stella latest sustainable fashion collection includes 10 pieces designed in 2 styles. These are made with Candiani’s patented, plant-based COREVA Stretch Technology.

They will feature as part of Stella McCartney’s Autumn 2020 collection, which will be available to buy both on-line and in store from this coming May 2020.

