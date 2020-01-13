The Forgotten Lady Boutique Athlone fashion review

About

The Forgotten fashion boutique is situated at Sean Costello Street in the heart of Athlone Town, Co Westmeath. Since 1997, Forgotten boutique has been serving up the latest and best in ladies fashion to the Athlone community.

They specialise in fashionable clothing for the plus size woman and cater for ladies size 16 to 30 in both Irish and International labels.

Brands & Labels

The Forgotten Lady boutique are stockists of some of the latest and best global fashion brands. These include: Chalou, ViaAppia Due, Godske, Rabe,Personal Choice,Sempre Piu, Aprico,Robell,Lebek and many more

Types of clothing

Customers can choose from a wide range of ladies clothing. These include, dresses, coats, jackets, tops, trousers, skirts, and accessories.

Do they have an on-line presence?

Yes, The Forgotten Lady Boutique in Athlone operate a modern and easy to use on-line fashion store. Customers can choose clothing their extensive clothing and accessory range.

Social Media

People can stay up to date with all the latest fashion news and arrivals at The Forgotten Lady Boutique by following them on their social media links below which include, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Opening hours

The Forgotten Lady Boutique is open 6 days a week from 10am – 6pm Monday to Saturday.

Contact

It’s always important to support the Irish fashion retailers here in Ireland. They play a vital role in keeping all of communities fashionable as well as supporting local employment.

It’s vital where possible that we consider buying from Irish retailers when we can. The Forgotten Lady Boutique is a bright and breezy place for ladies to shop for Fashion.

They offer great customer service to ensure you get the styles that suit you. For further details, contact The Forgotten Lady Boutique here. Enjoy shopping for fashion and shop local.

