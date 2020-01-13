Chantel Jeffries new fashion collection with PrettyLittleThing

Chantel Jeffries new fashion collection with PrettyLittleThing

American model and DJ, Chantel Jeffries has reunited with PrettyLittleThing for a new partnership.. The 27-year old singer from California has again collaborated with the Manchester based fashion who was their first ever ambassador.

Jeffries has again teamed up with PLT for her new fashion range which includes a selection of her own favourite pieces.

Talking about the release of her new assemble, Chantel said that last year, she performed over 55 shows around the world, and it was always such a struggle to find cute, on-trend, staple pieces that travel well and still look pulled together.

“When I had the opportunity to work again with PrettyLittleThing, it was so important for me to share some of my favourite pieces that are not only comfortable, but also embody my personal style.”

The singer , come designer was full of compliments for the UK fashion house and praised them for the way their brand empowered young women.

She confirmed she is a genuine fan of the brand and loves how they empower young women in their collaborations and collections. This is why she is delighted to work together with them again for her new collection.

Chantel’s new fashion range offers the ultimate urban chic vibe. It includes a selection of crop sweaters, cuff joggers and a pair of chunky trainer. The collection is completed with an oversized hoodie, thigh high boots and a maxi buffer coat.

On the announcement of the PLT- Chantel Jeffries collaboration, PrettyLittleThing confirmed that the new collection screams versatility. It has the ability to let girls dressed up or down.

PrettyLittleThing was founded back in 2012 and is owned by Boohoo Group. The fashion house operates in the United Kingdom,Ireland, Europe, Australia, America. Chantel Jeffries’s collection comes in sizes ranges 4 to16 and is available now to buy at PrettyLittleThing.

Chantel Jeffries new fashion collection with PrettyLittleThing