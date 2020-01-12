The best outfits to wear with your bucket bag

If you’re on the lookout for a new bag that scream functionality, you need to get yourself a bucket bag. The beauty of a bucket bag lies in its design as it’s both smart and polished.

Don’t get us wrong, we do still adore our tote bags that can fit just about every item you own. But sometimes, we just want to carry something small and cute.

And that’s where the bucket bag comes in. Read on for some of the best ways to help you style yours.

Black Coat

A long black coat and bucket bag makes for a killer casual ensemble. Instantly polish off your look with some dark brown suede knee high boots.

Blazer

A black blazer and bucket bag should be your go-to outfit for when you appreciate function above all. To add some personality into your look, wear a leopard print maxi skirt and leather cowboy boots.

Go Casual

A combination of a dark green floral blouse and bucket bag can be a life saving one. Not only will this outfit make you look stylish, but it will also save you time in the morning when you need to rush out the door.

Polka Dot

Inject some fun into your outfit with polka dot. A black and white polka dot dress and bucket bag are a savvy combination. To give this ensemble a touch of class, slip on some black leather loafers.

Laidback

Just because this next outfit is laidback doesn’t mean it isn’t seriously stylish. Pair a grey cowl-neck jumper with some snakeskin trousers and a bucket bag to match. Jazz up your look with some brown leather driving shoes.

Off-Duty Style

Choose a black overall dress and your bucket bag and you have got yourself a magical outfit. Try getting a bucket bag in a neutral colour, like cream. To complete this look, grab a pair of white leather wedge sandals.

Double Denim

If you love the double denim look, why not give this next outfit a go? Take a blue denim button down shirt and wear it with a denim skirt. To break up the denim, grab a white bucket bag and finish the look with some tan pumps.

