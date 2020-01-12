How to fix the most common blush mistakes

How to fix the most common blush mistakes. Patchy and streaky blush is not what anyone wants when applying their makeup. But, unfortunately, it happens to the best of us.

A blotched blush job can leave much to be desired. However, the correct blush application can give you a natural flushed and rosy complexion.

To help you say goodbye to blush mishaps, keep on reading for the mistakes to avoid.

You Only Use Powder Blush

If your skin is on the drier side, try switching over to a cream blush. A powder formula can accentuate the dry areas of your face by clinging to flaky skin.

Apply your cream blush using your fingers at the apples of your cheeks and blend outwards for a natural and healthy glow.

Be sure to prime your skin before applying blush. This will ensure it stays on your skin as long as possible.

You Use Frosty Shades

Shiny blushes can look great on top of blush but not so much when used on their own. For your base, stick to matte or satin blush textures to create a more natural look.

Another mistake is using the wrong shade for your skin tone. What looks great in the compact might not be the best shade for you. Swatch it on your hand before applying to make sure the shade is flattering.

You Apply It To Your Hairline

Instead of applying blush into your hairline, add colour to the apples of your cheeks and blend into your skin until it fades out. Applying blush into your hairline can look harsh and unnatural.

It’s easy to pile on blush, especially in the mornings when you get ready before the sun comes up. Apply your makeup in a well-lit area and start with a small amount of product. Remember it’s easier to add colour on than it is to take it away.

You’re Applying A C-Shape

While the 90s are well and truly back in the world of fashion, the same should not be said for makeup. Instead of packing on the colour, go for a no makeup look by applying your blush at the apples of your cheeks. This will give you a natural finish.

You Only Apply To Your Cheeks

The best makeup products are multi-tasking ones. If you want to bring a whole look together, try using your blush as eyeshadow.