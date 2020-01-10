Ashley Graham launches new swimsuit collection

American plus-size model, Ashley Graham has just unveiled her new Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All Resort 2020 collection. The 32-year old beauty who is infamous for her shapely curves are come in sizes ranging from 4-24.

Talking in a promotional video promoting her new range, Ashley said she is always strive to love my body, and pregnancy has given me even more reason to do so.

The Nebraska model said “I’ve got some new curves to embrace. I love being able to wear suits that show off my curves, no matter what stage of life I’m in. We always focus on fit and design in my collections, and now that I’m pregnant, all I had to do was go up one size.”

Ashley told her 9.9 million Instagram followers “Come to mama … Anyone else feel like being pregnant gave you a whole new appreciation for your body??

It’s also given me insights as designer and I’m so excited to see that reflected in my new @swimsuitsforall collection! The real test when we were designing this line was that none of these are maternity suits!! All I had to do was size up and they are still supportive and have an amazing fit (sic)”

Ashley’s and her Swimsuits for All label promises customers high-quality swimsuits with stay-put fabric and no-quit elastic.

Swimsuits for All shared details of their new collection on their website They state their swimsuits are fit tested on real people of every size with each garment evaluated using 40 points of measure to give you the best fit possible.

They claim each suit is of a high-quality with stay-put fabric using no-quit elastic that goes the distance. They also include cups that don’t collapse and every part of their suits serves a purpose.

Swimsuits for All confirmed Season after season, their design team travels the world in search of inspiration for each new collection, bringing their customers more of what they want. Ashley’s new swimsuit collection is available to buy on-line now.

