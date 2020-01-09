Jacqueline Jossa to launch clothing line with In The Style

Former EastEnders actress, Jacqueline Jossa will launch her own launch her own clothing collection with on-line fashion house, In The Style.

The 27-year-old English actress has been unveiled as the newest ambassador to sign a deal with the on-line retailer in partnership expected to be in the region of over a €1 million euro.

Jacqueline made the decision to partner with In The Style with a vision of making real women look and feel confident.

Talking about her new venture, Jacqueline said: “I chose to team up with In The Style because I’ve shopped with them for years. I love all the clothes and they represent everything I believe in! They really do have something for everyone.

“From being a customer I really believe in the brand, it’s not all photoshop and filters it’s real women looking and feeling fantastic.”

The Londoner was the winner of the 2018 show ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’ and has said her first collection will feature a mixture of loungewear, evening wear and day-time essentials. These will reflect her own much-loved girl next door style.

She went on to say : “Of course the range will represent me, but not just me, I want it to represent all women! I love each and every item in our collection, there really is so much choose from and it’s everything I would wear from date night to school run, there is something for all of us!”

And the former ‘EastEnders’ star who played Lauren Branning in the BBC soap opera EastEnders from 2010 to 2018 hopes her fans will be able to find an outfit within her collection that makes them feel their best.

She added: “With my collection I want to make sure there’s something for everyone, something for real women! The mother, the hard worker and the glam queens too. I want to make ladies feel confident and strong, classy and sexy all at the same time.”

Jacqueline is in huge demand at the moment since winning ‘I’m A Celebrity’ with lots of high value brands seeking her services. She follows in the footsteps of other stars to cash in on their TV success from TV shows.

Last year saw Love Island stars, Dani Dyer, Alex George and Maura Higgins all sign multi-million pound fashion deals with leading fashion houses.

