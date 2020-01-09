7 Luxury fashion travel wardrobe essentials for 2020

7 Luxury fashion travel wardrobe essentials for 2020

If you’re off on a city break with your partner, a trip away with friends or a vacation with the family, it’s only natural that you will want to look and feel your best.

We all know how stressful travel planning can be, so being organised and sorting out what to pack and wear for your trip can reduce stress levels and mean you’re fully prepared for your luxury trip away.

If you aren’t sure what to pack in your luggage, here are seven luxury travel wardrobe essentials.

Stylish Swimsuit

When you’re heading off on a beach getaway, you will need to pack a variety of stylish swimsuits that can turn heads and boost your confidence.

If your plan is to spend lots of time by the pool, splurging out on some stylish swimwear will mean you’re ready and raring to go. Once you’ve found the style you’re looking for, you need to make sure that your swimsuit fits you perfectly.

If you look good on the outside, the chances are you will feel great on the inside too. Also, make sure to pick something that you will be confident to wear at the spa or in a hot tub.

Designer Sunglasses

If you’re an experienced traveler, you will know how hectic the process can be. Whether it’s getting to the airport on time, ensuring you have all the essentials or going on a long-haul flight, getting from A to B can be exhausting, therefore, investing in a pair of stylish and designer sunglasses can help you blend in for all the right reasons.

If you have tired eyes, the last thing you want is for everyone to see, so picking a pair of shades that suit the shape of your face will mean you’re ready for whatever comes your way.

Designer Bag

When traveling somewhere new, many people love to do as much as they can to ensure they get the most out of their trip. If you’re planning to visit lots of attractions, you will want to make sure you have all the essentials with you, therefore, finding a designer bag to house all your necessities can help you stand out from the crowd and give you a confidence boost.

There are luxury and streetwear retailers like SSENSE that sell Saint Laurent bags, which you can team well with your outfit.

The company boasts over 500 different luxury labels, emerging designers, as well as streetwear brands that you can check out to find items that could be perfect additions for your trip.

Travel Pants

With a long day of travel ahead of you, it’s important that you select an outfit that’s not only comfortable but stylish too. Even if it’s only getting from A to B, you will want to look your best, so picking the right pair of travel pants is crucial.

Travel pants tend to be loose-fitting and have soft seams, which means you will be comfortable and relaxed throughout your travels. Travel pants also have deep pockets, which can be useful when you are exploring new places.

Formal Outfits

Once you’ve done a day of sightseeing and exploring, it will be time to change into something more formal and appropriate for dinner.

If you’re a fan of fine dining, it’s likely that many restaurants will have a strict dress code that you will need to adhere to. Women are usually asked to wear dress pants, a skirt, or a dress, so make sure that you pack several formal outfits that will leave you feeling elegant and sophisticated.

A Good Jacket

No matter where you’re going to for your trip away, it’s advisable to bring along a good jacket that can keep you warm and comfortable.

Even if you’re heading somewhere hot and sunny, temperatures on a plane can be chilly because of air conditioning, so investing in a jacket that you can wear to get some sleep when traveling will mean you’re fully refreshed and ready to explore once you land at your destination.

Whether you opt for a blazer or a similar jacket, both options can be dressed up or down, so it’s best to have one at hand should you need it.

A Hat

If you’re going to be out for most of the day exploring, it’s important that you shield your face away from the sun. Being outdoors all day can take it out of you, so bringing a hat with you can be a great way to protect your skin from the sun, as well as add a touch of class and luxury to most outfits.

If you pick a good quality hat, you will have no trouble teaming it with any of the outfits you’ve packed for your trip. No matter how long you’re going away for, it’s important to pack a range of luxury clothing, sunglasses, swimsuits, and hats that can add a touch of class to proceedings and leave you looking and feeling fabulous.

7 Luxury fashion travel wardrobe essentials for 2020