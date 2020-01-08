Pure London announce new designers for fashion show 2020

Festival of Fashion, Pure London has announced an incredible line-up of inspirational new designers and much-loved returning womenswear brands, including the debut collection from Barbara Hulanicki for Flare Street.

The iconic founder and designer of Biba, Barbara Hulanicki has collaborated with slow-fashion ethical label Flare Street for a new AW20 collection which will be launching in the UK at Pure London.

Barbara has created a hand-drawn textile design exclusively for Flare Street featuring on a range of modern and meticulously tailored flared bell bottoms and dresses. Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, all garments are hand-made and vintage-inspired.

With its electric atmosphere, a spacious, light-filled hall and stunning architecture, visitors to Pure London at Olympia London from the 9th – 11th February 2020, will also discover the new collection from luxury fashion designer, Matthew O’Brien.

Since winning Britain’s Top Designer at 22, Matthew has spent the last few years building his brand where everything is the best of British, designed, sourced and made within the UK. In 2019, Matthew staged the biggest couture fashion show outside of London and was recognised as Young Business Person of the Year for his innovative designs across multiple fashion categories, from menswear to millinery.

Matthew is showing key pieces of evening wear, ready to wear and a small selection of bridal from his autumn winter 2020 collections at Pure London.

Gloria Sandrucci, Event Director at Pure London says: “The ultimate destination for style essentials, Pure London showcases the newest global brands and the latest trends across our ready-to-wear and premium sections. I feel tremendously excited about the forthcoming AW20 show in February which will stage a fresh and new edit of directional pieces and distinctive designs for the new season.”

Valentina Poltronieri, a young Italian fashion designer, is presenting her new collection in the Emerging Talent space showcasing Italian craftsmanship.

Chasing the Stars is the name of the new collection that will bring the viewers into an imaginary and virtual journey from Venice Beach to Santa Monica, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Technical and eccentric fabrics, fluo colours, handmade embroidery and stellar prints will be the main features of the new collection.

Derhy, the Parisian brand that launched in 1969, is celebrating it’s 50th birthday at Pure London by re-visiting its original fashion success stories.

It was during a road trip around India that the Derhy family fell in love with the Indian culture and philosophy, the immensity of its ochre landscapes, the saturated colours of the women’s saris and the sarongs. Recalling the nostalgia of the 1970’s, Derhy has revisited their best sellers from the 70’s adapting them for 2020.

Returning to Pure London are Wibes, a French premium, ethical and multicultural brand creating contemporary and colourful sneakers made in Côte d’Ivoire, and Nomads, an ethical fashion brand based in North Cornwall, specialising in high-quality, contemporary garments that embrace colour and print.

Part Two was founded in Copenhagen in 1986, and more than thirty years later, continues to draw on its rich Scandinavian design tradition. Characterised by simplicity, functionality and minimalism, AW20 designs express an understated femininity through luxe fabrics, unexpected details and flattering, modern silhouettes.

Key brand values at Tif Tiffy are quality, design and sustainability. As a family run business it’s ethos is a kind approach to each other, those around us and our planet. 100% mulberry silk kaftans and kimonos, recycled polyester and regenerated wool scarves showcase in its AW20 collections.

Hilary MacMillan is a contemporary, Canadian, cruelty-free womenswear brand. The eponymous brand was founded in 2013 and is renowned for offering versatile pieces in timeless silhouettes. The brand focuses on using high-quality fabrics to design ready-to-wear pieces in bold colours and textures with the modern-day woman in mind, with plus sizes and recycled cotton being introduced at Pure London.

Silk meets the art of painting at Castlebird Rose, a Nordic slow and sustainable fashion designer brand. By recreating artists´ original paintings on genuine silk and other authentic materials, they design deluxe garments to give every day a touch of luxury and magic. Castlebird Rose silk fabrics are custom printed in England and each collection is produced in limited edition, in order to give it a touch of couture.

1,618 will debut their first gender neutral collection. Manchester brand Urban Bliss will launch a new trend-led fashion collection including luxe knitwear and must-have outerwear. Lemuel MC creates timeless clothes from 100% linen, with ethical sustainability at its heart. Each item has been designed and made in-house at their London studio, made to last and made with love.

Vicher bases its projects on light, casual combinations of modern forms with various aesthetics, drawing on art and culture. The brand’s collections are distinguished by original fabrics with hand-painted illustrations made by local artisans.

Esfera is a regenerative clothing brand for the eco-conscious, fashion-forward woman. On a mission to establish a fully transparent business model, Esfera works with block chain technology and QR codes to bring the supply chain directly to the customer.

Sofie Schnoor launches its Femme Power Autumn 2020 collection comprising strong, sharp cuts with soft fabrics and ﬂoral prints. AIRFIELD, the fashion label for the modern and self-confident woman, returns with it’s innovative, high quality designs to fit every situation in life.

Known for its simple and stylish designs in arrange of colours and beautiful prints, Leo & Ugo is a knitwear brand from Paris. ANOIR is inspired by noir, surrealism, myth and deep artistic conceptualisation. Avant-garde with modern and Scandinavian taste mixed with deep emotion, the handmade collection is mostly unisex bag and artisanal clothing and made of industry surplus leather, natural cotton, hemp, silk and various natural fibre.

Offering over 1,300 of the latest collections across the entire industry, including other brands such as; Biggie Best, Bitte Kai Rand, ACCESS, Vilagallo, Yerse, Cream, Blank, Jeff, ICHI, Nice Things, Culture, Indi & Cold, Soaked in Luxury, B.young, Thought, Fransa, Louche London, Onjenu, Religion, Pepaloves, 8 Paris Rocks, Compania Fantastica, Soaked in Luxury, Smith & Canova, Elemente Clemente, Seeberger, Hippie Yeah, Hera Concept, Ombre London, Belle & Flo, Oliver and Suze, Ochre Cashmere, Nissa, My Doris, Love Rocks, Humility, Mat de Misaine, Paolo Petrone, Tania Claire Australia, Swaver, Sophia Alexia, Ipanema, Sixton London, and Angeleye, visitors to Festival of Fashion Pure London and Pure Origin can also explore the full fashion supply chain under one roof – creating the only fashion trade show in the UK that offers this unique experience.

As a global show that celebrates newness, Pure London, annually attracts over 300,000 industry professionals from the UK and around the world via its shows, and digital platforms offering 365 unique content. Full details can of this super fashion event can be found at purelondon.com

