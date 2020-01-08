Nike sign new kit deal with Liverpool FC

British soccer club, Liverpool FC have just announced a multi-million pound kit deal with Nike. The reds will play in Nike gear starting from the 2020-21 season. This will see Nike replace New Balance as their kit suppliers.

Last year the Merseyside club were taken to court by New Balance after it was made clear of their intentions to switch from New Balance to Nike once their existing contract ended in May of this year.

New Balance have been the official kit supplier of Liverpool since the 2015-16 campaign, and claimed they should have been allowed to match Nike’s proposal.

Liverpool are owned by Fenway Sports Group

Nonetheless, Liverpool successfully argued that New Balance could not match Nike’s offer with respect to marketing and distribution. The judge presiding over the case ruled that New Balance’s offer “less favourable to Liverpool” compared to Nike’s offer.

In a statement released by Liverpool FC’s Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer, Billy Hogan he said “We welcome Nike into the LFC family as our new official kit supplier and expect them to be an incredible partner for the club, both at home and globally as we continue to expand our fanbase.”

“As a brand, Nike reflects our ambitions for growth, and we look forward to working with them to bring fans new and exciting products.

The deal is estimated to be worth £30 million a year

“We’d like to thank New Balance for their support over the last few years and wish them well for the future,” Hogan added.

Founded back in 1892, Liverpool are one of the most successful British soccer clubs and on course to pick up their first ever Premiership title this May 2020.

American sports brand, Nike will become the club’s official kit supplier for their men’s, ladies ‘s as well as the academy teams from the 1st June 2020.