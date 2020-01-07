Irish Government set to tackle fast fashion waste

The Irish government are gearing up with plans to overhaul fast fashion and plastic usage in Ireland.. Alarming figures reveal that over 200kg of waste packaging for which 59kg is plastic is generated every year in Ireland by per person.

This is above the average used by other EU states according to the Irish governments Department for Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

The new report shows that more than half of fast fashion is disposed of in less than a year. Richard Burton who is The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment has confirmed that these areas will be a key focus as part of Ireland’s strategy to tackle waste.

Mr Bruton’s department are now looking for ideas on how to implement measures to tackle fast fashion which will include better labelling for recyclable goods including clothing. This is working towards Ireland becoming a more fashion sustainable country.

They are looking to end the use of non-recyclable plastic and working with other EU counties to design and implement a structure of an EU wide plastic packaging tax to encourage and prevent the overuse of plastic packaging.

As part of Ireland’s Climate Action Plan, Minister Bruton said “Ireland must radically change its wasteful use of precious resources. We need to act now and we have identified 75 measures which can be quickly implemented,” Richard said.

The new group which is chaired by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment also comprises of representatives from environmental NGOs, the Industry, and the regulatory sector.

Discussions on a wide range of measures to tackle these issues are already underway with the Department of Communications now looking for different views up until 21st February 2020.

Last year in the UK, the government abandoned calls from their Parliamentary Environmental Audit Committee to overhaul and clean up fast fashion in the United Kingdom. Their cross-party proposal included different measures to help reduce fashion waste which included the call for a penny levy on each fashion garment sold.

