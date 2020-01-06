Jennys Boutique Ashbourne fashion review

Jennys Boutique Ashbourne fashion review. Quality fashion garments are something all of us treasure. They not only bring out the best in us but have the ability to make us feel fabulous too! In Co Meath there is great “go to” fashion destination for ladies who appreciate exquisite styling for those day to night special occasions.

Situated in the Ashbourne, Co Meath lies Jennys Boutique which offers all the latest styles of the changing seasons to be truly enjoyed.

45 years experience in fashion

Founded back in 1975 by Dolores Walsh, Jennys fashion boutique has an interesting story to tell! Owner, Dolores grew up surrounded by fabrics and patterns and developed her love of fashion in her father Edmond Donnelly’s business formerly Hickeys & Co and now Home Focus at Hickeys.

Shoppers what can shoppers expect to find behind the door of Jenny’s fashion boutique? The answer is quality clothing and they are a renowned destination for fashion, footwear.

They are also one of Ireland’s leading stockists of women’s occasion-wear. Their extensive fashion range includes most of the recognised labels in Ireland today. These include Irish fashion label, fee g, as well as others such as Mos Mosh, Hugo Boss and Helen Moore.

Their collections that change by the season include the last in smart casual to occasion wear. They also cater for family wedding occasions as well stocking the best in the fashion accessories for all occasions

You don’t have to live in Ashbourne to benefit from their extensive fashion ranges. Jennys boutique operate a modern themed on-line shop where customers can choose from a wide selection of dresses, outerwear and accessories.

It’s always to support Irish fashion retailers. They are at the heart of every fashionable Irish community. Jennys boutique also prides themselves that focuses on their customer service.

Their experience offers great individual styling and advice to customer looking to get styles that suit their own individual look.

Their loyal customers are part of the success story that Jennys boutique is today. You can also stay up to date with all of their latest news and arrivals by following them on their social media links below.

Why shop for fashion outside Ireland when you have all these treasures right outside your back door at Jennys boutique.

