Billie Eilish releases sustainable fashion range with H&M

American singer, Billie Eilish has launched her very sustainable fashion line with H&M. The 18-year old star already has fashion collections with companies such as Berska and Urban Outfitters.

The LA singer launched her new ready to wear fashion range with the Swedish fashion house last Thursday. Her clothing line-up includes a selected range of oversized t-shirts, sweaters, and bucket hats that are composed of sustainable materials.

Taking to social media on Instagram, H&M said “We can’t bite our tongues any longer: Billie Eilish’s merch is out now! @blohsh #HM #blohsh (sic)”

Eilish is a prominent supporter of saving the environment and has teamed up with the non-profit organisation Reverb to make her upcoming ‘Where Do We Go’ world tour as green as possible.

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell (AKA) Billie Eilish has built her own eco-friendly village, which includes refill stations where fans can refill their water bottles using their own reusable bottles at her gigs. This is all part of her process in educating her supporters about climate change.

Talking about her coming tour, Eilish said : ”We’re actually bringing someone from Reverb, this company that basically specialises in the best and most healthy and green ways to do everything.”

“So there’s no plastic straws allowed, the fans are going to bring their own water bottles, there’s going to be recycle cans everywhere, because it’s like, if something’s recyclable, it doesn’t matter unless there’s a recycle bin.”

Talking about her own fashion preferences, Eilish explained that she likes to don baggy clothes for comfort and encourages people to wear clothes which make them feel comfortable in their skin.

Bill also admits that the way she dresses isn’t very feminine, or girly. She dresses in clothes that make me feel comfortable “I have always supported and loved when a woman or a man or anyone in the world feels comfortable in their skin, their body, to show just whatever they want.”

“I don’t like that there’s this weird new world of supporting me by shaming people that don’t want to dress like me.” Billie’s clothing range is available to buy online now at H&M.

