Fashion items women should own in their 30s

Whether you want to admit it or not, we all grow up at some point. As you get older, everything about your viewpoint matures and so does your style.

We’re leading busier lives with hectic schedules, so as the years go on, your clothes matter more. When it comes to your wardrobe, everyone can use a nudge towards adulthood.

For this reason, here are just some of the fashion pieces you should own by the time you’ve reach your 30s.

Well-Fitting Jeans

Jeans are a classic piece of fashion, loved by many. While we always remember the Britney Spears inspired low rise jeans. But as you mature and so do your bodies, they become less of a viable option. Reach for a pair of straight leg jeans in a versatile mid wash.

One Versatile Midi Dress

While bodycon dresses can make us look chic and sexy, there are times when we don’t feel as body confident. It’s at these times when we are all for the more demure midi dress.

Ankle Boots

While we love thigh-high boots and just about every other shoe, we will always reach for trusty ankle boots. Get yourself a great pair and they will see you through many different occasions.

Black Blazer

If you have one resolution this year, make it one that allows you to step back from fast fashion. Invest in pieces that you will reach for over and over again and will last well into your 40s and beyond.

Trench Coat

A trench coat looks effortlessly chic. If you invest in a good quality one, you’ll be able to wear it for years to come. Once you have one of these in your wardrobe, trust us when we say you won’t regret it.

High Waisted Trousers

We all have that one stage in our lives where we’ve worn something distasteful to job interviews. It’s usually at the start of your career when you don’t know what you are doing. Try wearing a pair of high waist trousers with an elegant blouse to avoid fashion mishaps.

Wrap Dress

Instead of buying trends, you should try and buy items that flatter your figure. This is where a wrap dress comes in. Lets face it, this is one fashion item that looks good on everyone.

Slinky Camisole

Tube and crop tops were acceptable in your 20s but past the age of 30, they should be really only reserved for holidays. Instead, have a slinky camisole on hand that pairs perfectly with your favourite pair of jeans.

Fancy Formal Dress

When you hit your thirties, the chances of you being invited to engagements or weddings will be high. So, to make sure you are prepared for any occasion, have at least one fancy formal dress handy in your wardrobe.

Pencil Skirt

This isn’t to say that shorter skirts are off-limits, but a pencil skirt will work on more occasions. A pencil skirt will be your workwear hero and goes well with a sleek shirt tucked in.

