Styling tricks to make boring outfits look fashionable

If opening your wardrobe and sighing with dismay has become part of your daily routine, we’ve found the solution.

We’ve rounded up the best style tips to follow when you find yourself wearing the same clothes on repeat. These tips will help you fall back in love with your clothes again.

Keep on reading and we promise the prospect of getting dressed in the morning will seem more exciting from here on out.

Add A Belt

Wearing a belt will show off your shape and give your look an edge. For maximum style points, match your belt to the hue of your dress and pop a blazer on top.

Add Hair Accessories

A simple way to feel fancy in a flash is to wear a hair accessory. Party season may be at an end but fashionistas still decorate their hair with bows and clips aplenty.

Grab A Tiny Bag

Everyone and anyone owned a micro bag in 2019 and we can see why. This teeny accessory is a great way to make any outfit look fun. For an eye-catching look, wear a midi dress with white tights and silver sandals and finish the look with a tiny tan bag.

Cinch Your Sleeves

Bangles are going to be back in a big way in 2020. They are set to be one of the biggest trends this year and we are here for it. For a simple styling solution, pile them on top of your chunky knitwear.

Layer A Roll Neck Jumper

Change up your look by layering a few pieces together. Pair a standout zebra roll neck sweater with a midi dress for the ultimate stand out look.

Wear Sandals With Socks

Before you recoil in horror at the thought of wearing socks and sandals, hear us out. They need not look so daunting, if styled the right way. A pair of strappy heels and glitter socks are a match made in heaven. For the optimum cool look, keep the rest of your outfit pared back.

Dress Down Your Tailoring

Do you have a suit in the back of your wardrobe that hasn’t seen the light of day in forever? Try styling it with a pair of high-tops sneakers for a skater-girl feel.

Fancy Tights Are Your Friend

Give your look some stand out appeal with some unexpected tights. Pair a leather skirt with a white shirt and camel coat and you have got yourself a seriously stylish outfit. Plus, those colours will never fail to look expensive when worn together.

